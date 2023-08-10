WAUPUN – Truckers from across the country and Canada will be in Waupun this weekend for the 34th annual Truck-n-Show.

The event, to be held at the grounds around the Waupun Community Center at 510 E. Spring St., begins Thursday with truck registration and continues on Friday. Vendor exhibits will open at noon on Friday, and the fish fry will begin at 4 p.m. The milk truck competition will be held at 6 p.m. Grand Union will perform from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The Lights of the Nights Parade will begin at 9 p.m. The parade auction and program will be held at 7 p.m. The auction offers lead positions in the “Lights of the Night Convoy,” which begins at 9 p.m. Waupun officials turns off the streetlights on Main Street to allow the trucks to display an array of lights during the night parade. Lights of the Night competition judging during the parade and on the grounds, with the awards to follow.

There will be detours in Waupun from 8:45 until 11 p.m. Friday and from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Highway 49 will be closed from Gateway Drive to Fox Lake Road. Highway 26 will be closed from East Spring Street to East Jefferson Street but will be accessible to local traffic. The Highway 49 detour route will permit traveling from the east into Waupun on Highway 49 to south on Shaler Drive to west on East Lincoln Street to North on Rens Way to North on Fox Lake Road.

Traffic entering the city on Highway 26 from the north will be rerouted north onto Frontage Road to east on Highway 26 to south on Highway 151 and can use the provided detour to obtain Highway 26 southbound and Business Highway 151 southbound within Waupun.

Saturday begins with the Waupun Lions Club Pancake Breakfast that will be served in the Rock River Intermediate School from 7 to 11 a.m. Parade-only truck registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. The vender exhibit will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. The afternoon will be filled with truck judging, the VFW/American Legion Color Guard at noon with the National Anthem and the Make-A-Wish program and parade auction at noon.

The Ride of Pride Parade will start at 3 p.m. and the award ceremony will follow the parade. The event will end with Sonic Circus performing from 8 p.m. until midnight inside the community center.

A shuttle service will take spectators from designated parking areas to the festival grounds. Admission to the grounds is free. A variety of food and beverages will be offered both days.

The Waupun Truck-n-Show is a nonprofit run completely by volunteers. Each year the show donates a portion of its proceeds to Waupun Area Animal Shelter, REACH Relief and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

