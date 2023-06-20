On Tuesday afternoon, the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of East Howard Street in Portage for a report of a garage fire at a residence.

Upon arrival, crews noted that the detached garage sustained heavy damage and the rear of the home was also impacted by the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and no casualties were reported.

In a press release, put out by Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase, when crews arrived the garage was fully involved with the rear of the house also impacted. The fire crews knocked the fire down and made entry into the rear of the home to stop the spread of the fire to the remainder of the structure.

Assisting with the Portage Fire Department was the Pardeeville Fire Department and the Poynette Fire Department. Aspirus MedEvac was on the scene to monitor firefighter wellness during the incident. Also called was Alliant Energy to secure power and gas services.

Further, the Portage Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control, security, and fire investigation.

Columbia County Emergency Management was also on hand to assist fire crews and residents.

Haase noted in the statement that the cause of the fire appears to be careless use of smoking materials. Smoking materials are the leading cause of fire deaths. One out of four fatal victims of smoking material fires is not the smoker whose cigarette started the fire.

Haase recommends common sense safety precautions in regard to smoking. These include using fire safe cigarettes, smoking outside, using deep sturdy ashtrays, and not discarding cigarettes near anything that could ignite easily.