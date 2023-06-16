HORICON – Property in Horicon was chosen for the new Horicon Regional Center, a regional fire training facility, being built by Moraine Park Technical College Thursday.

“This is a huge momentum-builder for Horicon,” Horicon Mayor Josh Maas said. “Fire departments and interested future firefighters from throughout the entire MPTC footprint will be making Horicon a destination for instruction and training. Not only does this give our city a well-known and established client in our Marshland Crossing business park, their development has encouraged other potential interested parties to contact us for land at the park. We are also very excited for our current local businesses to work with MPTC to offer their input and use the facilities as needed and to benefit from the increased need for their services. This is a huge win for Horicon and MPTC.”

Voters in the Moraine Park Technical College area, including Dodge, Fond du Lac and Washington counties, approved a $55 million referendum for four projects:

• Fond du Lac — An addition of an automation, innovation and robotics (AIR) center and an extensive remodel in the B-wing to include the integration of the welding and fabrication labs currently located in the E-wing.

• Fond du Lac — An extensive remodel of the E-wing to create a new health simulation suite and an addition on the east for future childcare and health services programming.

• West Bend — An addition of an AIR Center to include additional spaces for a new conference center and main entrance. The AIR Center addition would also include the creation of a welding and fabrication space.

• Dodge County — The college is exploring the purchase of land in the district, hopefully in Dodge County, to build a new fire training center that will serve the 40-plus fire departments within the district.

Moraine Park Technical College District Board approved the purchase of a 28-acre lot on Highway 33 between Beaver Dam and Horicon for the new training location.

Leaders at Moraine Park began negotiations with the city of Horicon earlier this year. The approval to move forward with the $2 million purchase was approved at the April MPTC District Board meeting and the sale was completed on Wednesday.

“This partnership with the City of Horicon really is a great opportunity all around,” Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president, said. “Our Beaver Dam campus does not have room for expansion, so we had no choice but to look elsewhere. We serve a large district, and it was important to us to be accessible to most stations, and the central location offers just that.”

The Horicon Regional Center will help meet the current demand for firefighters and paramedics at the 40 fire departments in our region and will also provide training spaces for other programs, helping to meet extended employer needs district-wide, according to a press release from MPTC.

Moraine Park will break ground in Horicon this July, with an expected completion by the summer of 2024. Instruction is expected to begin in the fall 2024 semester.

It is not the first project from the referendum that is being worked on. The Air Center in Fond du Lac is currently under construction.

