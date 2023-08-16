To visitors to the Dodge County Fair, which opened Wednesday, it may appear that the hundreds of youth exhibitors at the Dodge County Fair were just settling in. But they've been hard at work at this for months.
To exhibit at the fair, youth have to be part of an organization such as 4-H, FFA or Junior Holstein, said Ellen Bohn, 4-H Program Assistant for the Dodge County UW Extension. Children can enter 4-H as early as kindergarten.
“Dodge County has 22 4-H clubs, and most meet monthly,” Bohn said.
The clubs are all run individually, so the leaders of the clubs are able to design the projects club members work on, Bohn said.
The fair is not the only event for 4-H members, but it is one of the biggest, Bohn said. Members compete in everything from cake decorating to showing animals.
No matter how the children participate in the fair, they are learning new skills, Bohn said. Cake decorators not only have to follow rules for how big a cake must be, but they have to be at the fairgrounds at different times to drop off their projects and be present during the competition. Children showing animals start prior to the event by caring for the animals and staying with them for the length of the fair.
“They don’t just bring the animals here and leave them,” Bohn said. “It is a lot of responsibility every day for them.”
There are over 200 youth exhibitors for beef, sheep and swine, said Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Lexi Bird said. Beef has 325 entries, while there are over 150 hogs and about 120 sheep entries.
Of course, youth are showing other animals at the fair including rabbits, ducks, chicken and geese.
Addie Nass, a student at Watertown High School and member of the Lebanon Lucky Charms 4-H, said showing the animals at the fair helps bring the experience of being around the animals to others in the community.
Addie is showing three cows that were lent to her by a farmer, and the animals will go back home after the fair. She sleeps at the fairgrounds in a camper with her family and cares for the animals from 5 a.m. until late at night every day.
Teresa Stowell, from Fox Lake, grew up in 4-H and is now a group leader. She said 4-H helps to create great kids and have started her own children in 4-H as well.
Part of 4-H is families working together with family members, said Beaver Dam High School agri-science teacher Jonathon Ganske, an FFA adviser and 4-H leader. Parents and grandparents share their expertise with things like cooking or baking or caring for animals. It is a safe environment but also allows a lot of socialization while the members work with other 4-H members.
“It strengthens the family to do things together,” Ganske said.
Ganske’s daughter Brianna said she really enjoys 4-H.
“It is a really fun organization,” Brianna said. “You get to work with kids your own age and work on the stuff you want to do.”
Brianna was showing Olde English Babydoll Southdown Sheep. She said she spent time before the fair walking the sheep and making sure they were comfortable with people. The day before the fair, the sheep were sheared and bathed.
Anyone wanting more information about joining 4-H can stop by the promotional booth at the fair or contact the Dodge County Extension Office at 920-386-3790.