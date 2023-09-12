The actions of a teenage girl who traveled to Beaver Dam from Hungary some 100 years ago led to the creation a decade ago of the celebration that occurred on Saturday in Beaver Dam.
A record crowd turned out for the 10th annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival, Diana Ogle said.
“We had a ton of vendors and a ton of sponsors this year,” Ogle said.
Anna (Hasenstab) Csiacsek was 15 years old when she traveled from her homeland of Hungary to Beaver Dam with pepper seeds in the hem of her dress. The pepper was grown in her family for generations before it received its name in 2000, said Tim Csiacsek, Anna’s grandson.
“Grandma Anna came here roughly in 1921,” Tim Csiacsek said. “She was 15 years, by herself, she came into Ellis Island. From there, she got on a train and went to Horicon, and she was picked up there and brought to Beaver Dam.”
Anna’s father came to Beaver Dam from Apatin, Hungary, in the early 1900s and saved up enough money to send back for his wife. The two then saved up enough for Anna to come to America.
“She brought seeds with her,” Csiacsek said. “They sewed seeds inside of their clothing and smuggled the seeds into America. We have kept those seeds in the family ever since.”
Csiacsek has found memories of his grandmother.
“Anna was a very cool lady,” Csiacsek said. “She did a lot for the family. She did a lot of cooking.”
Anna was employed at Bilitz Bakery. The bakery was owned by Edward and Beatrice Bilitz and was located at 300 S. Spring St. Anna made homemade doughnuts and Long Johns.
“She was a very good cook,” Csiacsek said.
The peppers were one of Anna’s favorite things to cook with and can be included in many recipes or eaten raw, Csiacsek said. Most likely, Anna’s favorite pepper recipe was Hungarian potato goulash, a recipe she also brought over with her when she came to America.
In 2000, Csiacsek said, a couple of people from Beaver Dam took the peppers to Seed Savers Exchange, a nonprofit organization in Decorah, Iowa, that preserves heirloom seeds. It was then that the Beaver Dam pepper got its name.
Normally around Aug. 1, the peppers can be picked when they are close to red, and they can be continued to be picked until close to frost, Csiacsek said.
In 2013, Ogle heard about a similar festival in Chicago and decided Beaver Dam should have its own celebration of the pepper, Csiacsek said.
The Beaver Dam Pepper Festival is always the second Saturday in September, he said.
“It seems like every year it keeps getting bigger and bigger," Csiacsek said. “This year there are 70 some venders here, and last year there were 40."