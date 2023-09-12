Hungarian Potato Goulash

(This is believed to had been Anna Csiacsek's favorite recipe made with the Beaver Dam Pepper)

6 quart pot

1 onion, size medium to large

2 Hungarian peppers (the Beaver Dam pepper)

2 tablespoons of lard

3 large potatoes

3 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons of Hungarian (smoked) paprika

About 5 to 6 cups of water

Dumplings

3 cups all purpose flour

3 eggs large

6 to 8 tablespoons of water

2 teaspoons of salt

Soup

Brown onion in lard. Peel and cube potatoes. Add potatoes to browned onions. Add 2 tablespoons of Hungarian paprika. Stir but do not let burn. Add water to cover potatoes (about 5 to 6 cups). Cook for a half an hour on medium heat or until done. Add 3 teaspoons of salt and two cut up Beaver Dam peppers less seeds and ribs. While potatoes are cooking, the dumplings can be made.

Dumplings

To 3 cups of flour, add 3 eggs, 2 teaspoon of salt and add six to 8 tablespoons of water and mix with a big fork. You may need more water depending on how big the eggs are. Mix until you have a stiff dough. Fill a 6 quart pot about 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. By teaspoonful drop dumplings into soup. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes until done.