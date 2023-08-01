WAUPUN – A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month overseas deployment.

Representatives from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Waupun police and fire departments and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, including some in the cadet program, were at the Waupun home with Eugene Sanders, a member of the Army National Guard.

Sanders’ wife, Amy Sanders, who is the mother of Miles Sherden, contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office a week ago asking about doing the surprise for her son, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“Once I found out a potential date and place my husband was going to be returning, I started thinking about a surprise for Miles,” Amy said. “Miles has been my support the last year. He was amazing and stepped up to household responsibilities. He would talk to Gene every night and ask, ‘What’s the coolest thing you’ve seen?’ and ‘How’s life in Africa?’”

Miles has other interests, including being a cadet with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office cadet program and a member of the Beaver Dam Fire Department Explorer program. A sophomore at Waupun High School, he grew up with a passion for law enforcement as well as fire departments and EMTs.

“We came across these programs and they have been a perfect fit and a great impact on Miles,” Amy said. “I contacted the cadet leader with potential dates and the idea for getting my husband to Miles. And from there, he reached out to the sheriff and to the Beaver Dam department and to Waupun.”

According to the press release from the sheriff’s office, Amy convinced Miles that she was going to lunch with a family member but was actually picking up her husband from Truax Field in Madison to bring him home. The Waupun Fire Department provided turnout gear for Eugene. They arrived at the Sanders home with lights and sirens activated in order to surprise Miles. His bigger surprise was when the firefighters stepped to the side to reveal his stepfather.

“Miles was so surprised and confused to hear a siren outside, and walk out to the Waupun Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff, Waupun police and some of his cadet classmates,” Amy said. “His reaction was emotional and happy.”

Amy said her son is considering a tactical emergency medical services career. He has learned a lot in the two programs, which youth volunteer to join and learn about careers in law enforcement and the fire department. In the cadets program, Miles has learned to put on handcuffs, make traffic stops, and participated in active shooter scenarios.

With the Beaver Dam Fire Department and paramedics, he also learned how to operate and function with the hoses, CPR, search and rescue techniques, rapid intervention team training and about the ladders.

“I would like to thank all the departments for coming together and helping make this possible,” Amy said. “Both of these programs have had such a positive impact on Miles this past year.”

