JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Waukesha man made his initial appearance in court on Thursday after being charged with causing a bomb scare during this summer’s Pride event in Watertown.

Marcus Schroeder appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Thursday. Schroeder was placed on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he does not post or comment about the case on social media and he does not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He could face up to 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

Watertown police received a 911 call at noon on July 28 form a man who identified himself as Marcus and said there was a man who walked up to him and said there was a bomb set to explode at Riverside Park at 12:05 p.m. At the time, the Riverside Park was hosting a Pride in the Park event. The event already had a strong law enforcement presence. The 911 call was the only report of a bomb threat.

Police had multiple contacts with Schroeder that day. Watertown police viewed the video surveillance at the park and were able to develop a timeline of Schroeder’s actions at the park. He was seen with a group of people in the park at 10:22 a.m. He was seen walking up to the band shell area with what was assumed to be protester around 11:45 a.m. He was seen making his way out of the park around 11:54 a.m. He then was seen two minutes later walking out of the park by himself and called in the bomb threat at 11:57 a.m.

Schroeder called back at 12:03 p.m. to see if anything was being done about threats as his friends were in the park. He returned to the park at 12:30 p.m. and caused a disturbance while protesting and was escorted from the park.

Schroeder was arrested for obstruction and resisting an officer and playing amplified music in the park without a permit around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.