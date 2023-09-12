Waldvogel’s Farm opens on Saturday bringing the fall fun back to life and marking a big anniversary for Wisconsin’s largest pumpkin farm.

The pumpkin farm is filled with fun activities along with every variety imaginable of the season’s favorite gourd. The farm is located on Highway I and is beginning its 40th season.

“We needed something to keep the farm,” Mike Waldvogel said, who recalled his father’s story about opening the pumpkin farm to the public 40 years ago. “He had a lot a lot of cash cropping so field corn, soy beans, and that stuff and the market was really bad so he had to find something else or we’d lose the farm. So this was the solution.”

The farm started with the haunted granary, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze and some animals, all that are still popular today, Waldvogel said. The farm has grown to have over 80 attractions and event weekends that include food trucks on the 90 acres of land.

“We try to add a little bit more each year,” Waldvogel said. “When people come here we like to reinvest.”

Waldvogel said he did not know how many people come each year, but the customer base has grown throughout the years to include people traveling to the farm from other areas of the state.

“It started mostly with local people because it was difficult to advertise and get the word out,” Waldvogel said. “We are kind of close enough to a lot of cities like Fox Valley, Milwaukee and Madison. We are kind of in the middle of that so it was hard to determine where you would advertise. It is something we try to do a good job year after year and if we are lucky they will come back year after year, and they will tell their friends. It has grown a lot like that.”

The number one factor for the farm each year is the weather, Waldvogel said. If the weather is good, they stay busy.

“If the weather is rainy, we could have 20 people here on a weekend day,” Waldvogel said. “Sometimes people get a little confused if they come out in the middle of October and we are packed, that it is like that all the time. It isn’t. We’ve been trying really hard to get people to come out in September, because we normally aren’t busy at all in September.”

The first three weekends in October is when 60 to 70 percent of the customers come to the farm, Waldvogel said. The farm does spread out the attractions so even when it is busy there things to do on the farm.

Some activities include Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke at the farm this Saturday and Half Twisted-Half knot on Sunday. Every weekend throughout Oct. 22 has special events at the farm. There are even attractions at the farm to go with some of the events, Waldvogel said.

“We have a princess and pumpkins weekend where families can come out and take pictures with Cinderella and the carriage,” Waldvogel said.

The singing and dancing tractor was new last year and was popular, he added about a display near the princess castle. There is also a tractor pull.

“We try to add a lot more displays and fall things to look at,” Waldvogel said.

Another popular attraction is the super mega slide that is 150 feet long, Waldvogel said.

The pumpkin pad is for any age can jump on it. Waldvogel said that they added a corn pad this year, which is smaller and meant only for the younger kids.

“We try to add a lot of family friendly things, rural theme,” Waldvogel said. “We try to keep to our mission of family friendly.”

Horse, donkey, sheep and goats are waiting for the public to show up, Waldvogel said.

The farm grows about every type of pumpkin that can be grown, Waldvogel said. The pumpkins are spread out so people can find their perfect ones.

“We’ve found that people like to take their time and want to go out and look at the selection,” Waldvogel said. “Pretty much any type that is available. There are over 60 types of pumpkins that grow. Anything that comes out we go yeah we want to grow it.”

People like variety and many people will come out looking for not only carving pumpkins but some for decoration as well, Waldvogel said.

“On weekends we bring in food trucks,” Waldvogel said. “We try to spread them out. One thing we always work on is how to spread things out better and use our space so even when we are busy it doesn’t feel busy.”

This year scare o meter signs added.

Sunflowers have been added and people can even take one home free if they want while they are in bloom, Waldvogel said.

“I think they will be blooming by Saturday really well,” Waldvogel said.

The farm is open Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday to Thursday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Mondays. The last day of the season this year is Oct. 28.

Tickets can be purchased at the farm or online at www.waldvogelfarm.com/.

Kianna Geschke slides out of an underground slide in the "Back 40" activity area at Waldvogel's Farm. Trinity Reinwald and Hunter Gremminger check out pumpkins at Waldvogel's Farm during a Van Brunt School field trip Friday morning. Kirra McClelland carries a pumpkin back to the hay wagon during a Van Brunt class field trip to Waldvogel's Farm Friday morning. For a photo gallery of the field trip visit www.wiscnews.com/bdc. Children from Van Brunt School enjoy a field trip to Waldvogel's Farm Friday morning. A student from Van Brunt tries out one of the duck race pumps at Waldvogel's Farm Friday morning. A Van Brunt student tries out one of the hand pumps on the duck race at Waldvogel's Farm Friday morning. A step back in time at Waldvogel's Farm in 2013 Students from Van Brunt took a class trip to Waldvogel's Friday morning.