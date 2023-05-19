The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting and toured the newly renovated Comfort Inn & Suites, 815 Park Ave., on Thursday.

Owner and general manager David Patel said that the hotel is fully renovated. The building was previously a Quality Inn and was vacant for two years. Patel took ownership and spent 10 months renovating the building prior to its reopening in January.

“You will experience a friendly staff here,” Patel said, who said the building had some issues in the past. “We are just asking to please give us a chance.”

Under the name Quality Inn, the hotel was shut down for a few weeks in 2019 due to licensing issues. The main issue was that the hotel’s pool area was not supposed to be in operation with missing safety and construction approvals on file.

Patel, who has resided in Beaver Dam for the last 15 years, said that he has done the best that he could in renovating the facility and is still working on the improvements to the bar area in order to reopen it.

However, everything else including the rooms, walls, front desk area, exterior of the building and pool has been redone in order to make a pleasant place to stay for those visiting Beaver Dam, Patel said.

“It is like a new building without being a new building,” Patel said.

Some rooms were removed and a fitness center was added to the space, Patel said.

The conference room in the top floor of the building is available for rent for those needing a place to meet, Patel said.

Those wanting to rent a room can search 53916 on the Comfort Inn website. However to reach the hotel directly call 920-887-7171.