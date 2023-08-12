TOWN OF FOX LAKE – A 48-year-old Markesan man suffered from life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking down Highway A, south of Highway AW on Friday around 9 p.m.

Kenneth Clavey was walking north on Highway A when he was struck by a northbound 2015 Buick Enclave, which was driven by Susan Boelter, 67, from rural Randolph, according to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Clavey was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to UW—Hospital in Madison. Boelter and her passengers were not injured.

Clavey was wearing dark clothes on an unlit roadway and strong storms were approaching prior to the crash, according to the press release.

Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake EMS, Fox Lake Police Department, Lifestar Emergency Medical Services and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation team is investigating the crash.

