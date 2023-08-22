JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Fall River man, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he ran over a Beaver Dam girl, is set to go to trial in April.

The five-day jury trial was set during a telephone conference Tuesday.

Dylan Lenz could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charges against him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, 120 Frances Lane, at 9 p.m. Oct. 15 after a 17-year-old girl had been run over in the parking lot and the driver fled the scene. The girl was located behind the automotive department, and officers noticed she had a significant amount of abrasions but was breathing. She was also bleeding from her mouth and nose while officers were attempting to clear her airway. Beaver Dam paramedics arrived and took over her care.

Witnesses had been at Menards, across the street when they saw the small SUV in the parking lot and observed a body lying underneath it. The vehicle then left the parking lot out of Frances Lane. The girl was flown to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison for treatment.

After accessing an automated camera system that monitors vehicles when they pass certain locations, a Fall River officer was able to determine the vehicle was a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Lenz.

Columbus officers responded to the Fall River home around 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 where Lenz lives with his parents as well but the parents were uncooperative and confrontational with the police. Lenz was taken into custody and taken to the Fall River Police Department to be interviewed around 11:30 p.m. the same night, and a warrant was issued to search the vehicle. An officer saw blood both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Lenz is out of custody on a $150,000 cash bond.

A telephone scheduling conference is also scheduled in the case on Oct. 30.