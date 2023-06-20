The popularity of Taste of Wisconsin continued to rise on Saturday with around 900 people purchasing tickets to sample craft beers from around the state.

Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst said that the tickets do not include the designated-driver tickets that were sold.

“We unfortunately ran out of glasses and had to dig out old retro ones,” Propst said. “We took numbers from people as we will order more to replace theirs. Last year we were at 700 and 2021 around 600. It’s exciting to see this event grow and people traveled to come and stayed in hotels. There were people we met from Arkansas who were in for the races and attended. Several from Illinois. One of the brewers said to me that they do eight beer fests and ours is the best.”

Propst said that the event had the most brewers who have attended over the last 16 years.

“We added a People’s Choice for brewers and Copper State won but all the brewers had votes,” Propst said. "It was a tight race. As far as cheese people love fried cheese from Specialty Cheese and they also love the Crave Brothers Farms Fresh Marinated mozzarella balls and Grandes mozzarella balls as well. Kraft Heinz smoked their award winning cream cheese and that was a hit, too.”

This year the games were expanded by adding a beer mug holding contest. Propst said that they are also looking at adding a separate wine ticket for next year's event.