JUNEAU – A suspected leader of a car theft ring in Dodge County and other counties was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County last week.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies in Dodge, Fond du Lac, Winnebago, and Outagamie counties, had been investigating vehicle thefts and vehicle entries over the last week. In Dodge County, the northeastern part of the county was targeted, particularly along US Highway 175.

On Thursday morning, a suspect was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County, where he remains awaiting charges. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said it is believed that the suspect is the leader of the theft ring. Previously, two other suspects of the same group were taken into custody in the Fox Valley area and have charges pending.

All the vehicles that were taken without consent in Dodge County have been recovered and investigations continue into recovering additional stolen property.

Schmidt thanked the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol deputies as well as other area law enforcement agencies for their efforts in taking the suspects into custody.

“The residents of northeast Dodge County can rest a bit easier knowing these individuals have been arrested,” Schmidt said.