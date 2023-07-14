FALL RIVER – Brent Van Gysel, the police chief of Fall River, will be turning in his badge on Aug. 1 after 26 years as the chief of the village.

Van Gysel officially turned in his resignation on Wednesday. Van Gysel became a police officer 35 years ago and was appointed police chief on June 1, 1997.

“I think it was in my sophomore year of high school that I knew I wanted to be a cop and thought it would be an interesting career,” Van Gysel said.

Van Gysel began his career in the Omro Police Department and even worked as an undercover drug agent for two years prior to being appointed as the chief in Fall River.

During his time in Fall River, he was instrumental in starting the DARE program and other community events such as the Easter egg hunt, Halloween bash, bike rodeo and community movie nights. In addition, he helped the community build the playground and bathroom at Village Park.

Van Gysel said that one of things that caught his attention when he became the chief in Fall River was the need for more activities for children in the village. He spoke with the superintendent of schools in Fall River at the time, Steve Rubert. Together they were able to create the Fall River Recreation Department.

The recreation department provides families in Fall River and Fall River schools as well as the town of Fountain Prairie recreational opportunities such as basketball, baseball, swimming, cheerleading and flag football. There is also adult programming.

“Kids need positive activities,” Van Gysel said, who has also served as a coach in the rec program.

Fall River police have also focused on conducting numerous drug arrests and more recently, a $4.5 million embezzlement case which was discovered by the Fall River Police and turned over to the FBI.

When Van Gysel started, the Fall River Police Department consisted of just himself, he said. However, Van Gysel was able to get grants to grow the department. It now includes two full time officers and six to 10 part-time officers when fully staffed. Over the years, he has hired and trained over 85 officers who have worked together to keep the crime level in Fall River low.

“It was very important to me that officers get all the training that they could and stay within the budget,” Van Gysel said, in his resignation letter. “I believe the village of Fall River to be at the top of the safe communities to live in. Community policing with integrity and honesty was one of the No. 1 things I taught each officer that worked for the village of Fall River.”

Van Gysel said he will continue to do volunteer work, including with the Rotary Club, and will continue to live in Fall River. His replacement, Ronald Spurbeck, has already been chosen. Spurbeck lives in Fall River and currently serves on the Poynette Police Department. Spurbeck will start on Tuesday, July 18.

Van Gysel will be going out with a bang on Aug. 1. During the day from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., he will be handing out free doughnuts to residents of Fall River in front of the police department. That evening from 4 to 7 p.m., he will be at an open house at Savannah Oaks Community Center, 100 Savannah Road, Fall River.

Photos: Top-seed Sauk Prairie faces third-seed River Falls for a state berth