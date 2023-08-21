COLUMBUS – A 37-year-old Poynette woman faces charges including a felony driving under the influence charge after an off duty area law enforcement officer who was at a convenience store in Columbus had concerns of her driving when she pulled up to the pumps.

The off duty officer was at the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle the woman was driving pulled into the lot, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department. A Columbus officer made contact with Kasey Huber at the pumps.

The Columbus officer suspected Huber of being under the influence and had her perform a field sobriety test. A K9 from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of controlled substances. In a plastic baggie corner two small chunks that later tested positive for cocaine were found in the vehicle center console.

Huber was arrested and transported to Columbia County Jail and placed on a probation hold. She is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, fifth offense, operating a motor vehicle after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fall River Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted the Columbus Police Department.