JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Mayville man was sentenced on Friday to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times at his home following surgery the girl had.

Nicholas Selerski was found guilty in April of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Selerski appeared before Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger who also placed Selerski on five years of extended supervision. As conditions of his supervision, Selerski may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior agent approval and must register with the state sex offender registry.

According to a criminal complaint, a mother contacted Mayville police last June after her daughter had become upset at the idea of visiting Selerski’s home and explained to her mother that he had touched her at night. The girl said it had happened after she stayed home alone with Selerski following surgery she had. He had her watch pornographic videos and would cover cameras he had in his home with blankets or towels during the assaults.

The girl talked with a detective at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office the same day about the abuse and told of a black Samsung cellphone that Selerski used to show her inappropriate videos. The girl said that the assaults occurred multiple times. She said he allowed her to play games on his phone after being assaulted and that he told her no one could know.

A search warrant was granted for Selerski’s home. Police seized a black Samsung cell phone, a DVR storage media for the security system and an AT&T router/modem that was attached to the DVR.

According to the complaint, Selerski said he would rub the girl’s back and eventually admitted she could have accidentally touched him through his pajama pants one night. He eventually admitted that it had occurred more than once, and that he had inappropriately touched the girl as well.