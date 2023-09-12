JUNEAU – A 23-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy.

Charles Rash is charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child exploitation and possession of child pornography. If found guilty of the sexual assault charge, which has the harshest punishment among the charges, Rash could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Rash appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $250,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, Rash may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim or the boy’s mother. He may not have contact with minor children nor use the internet.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville police investigated a child pornography complaint at Rash’s residence on Sept. 1. The department had received a report that someone living at the home on July 4 downloaded a file of suspected child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment Rash resided in on Sept. 8. A phone was located in Rash’s back pocket during the search. The phone was searched and suspected child pornography was found on the device along with videos of Rash allegedly sexually assaulting the 3-year-old boy. Rash also sent the videos of the alleged assault to others via a social media site along with sharing nude photos of the boy, the complaint states.

Rash told authorities he does search for adult porn but does not search for child porn and did not remember seeing any. He said he would message random people on the internet and automatically save photos that he got from them. However, when asked about the videos of the 3-year-old, Rash reportedly began crying and said he thought he deleted the videos, according to the complaint. Rash allegedly told the authorities that the assault happened once, and he had hoped that the boy was young enough that he would forget.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.