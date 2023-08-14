JUNEAU – Visitors to the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse on Monday likely encountered some life-size silhouettes in honor of Marsy's Law, the state constitutional amendment that expanded the rights of criminal victims.

“The idea behind it is to raise awareness to the victim’s rights that are available to citizens in Wisconsin,” said Nela Kalpic, the state director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.

Representatives from Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, or PAVE, and the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office helped bring the program to the courthouse for the day.

Marsy’s Law is an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution intended to expand protections for crime victims. It was passed by voters in 2021. The display of red-painted silhouettes each represent one of the rights guaranteed by the constitutional amendment, among them: The right to privacy, the right to notice, the right to confer with the prosecution, the right to be present for all court proceedings and the right to make a statement to the court at disposition.

The silhouettes also include QR codes to help connect people to useful websites to gain information about victim’s rights.

“The imagery of the silhouette serves as a profound reminder that victims and survivors of crime often remain hidden in our society," Kalpic said. "We hope this exhibit will move victims’ rights and service out of the shadows for all to see."

The constitutional amendment, which was approved by about 75% of Wisconsin voters, was challenged by a group of defense attorneys and others who claimed the ballot question didn't sufficiently describe the potential negative repercussions for people accused of crimes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court determined the question was properly worded.

“The Dodge County District Attorney’s office is honored to be part of the silhouette program to promote awareness of the constitutional rights given to victims under Marsy’s Law,” Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will said. “We believe that it is important that victims have a voice in the criminal justice system, so they can feel empowered. The District Attorney’s Office strives to create an atmosphere of compassion and transparency with victims of crime.”

Kalpic said that the display has been traveling around the state for the last two years.

