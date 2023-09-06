Green Valley Enterprises is bringing new life to its campus with an upgrade of the Green Valley patio to not only bring a tranquil location for people to relax as well as an environment of learning for those who use the programs for individuals with diverse abilities.

Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities, began working on the garden in the fall bringing new life in the space behind the facility at 1223 Madison Street.

“The garden pathway is such a unique and inviting space, which elevates opportunities for all of our stakeholders, throughout all the four seasons,” said Barb LeDuc, the CEO of Opportunities Inc. and Green Valley Enterprises. “It promotes diversity and inclusion for individuals with disabilities, memory challenges and other difficult life circumstances.”

The first phase of the project includes adding flowers, fresh plants, reviving the pergola and adding new patio furniture.

“It is a welcoming space to refresh and enjoy the tranquility,” LeDuc said.

The second part of the project will be happening next year, LeDuc said. An herb garden café, birdhouses and addition of more seasonal plants will be added, along with adding learning experiences for the mission participants.

LeDuc said she appreciated those who have supported the project.

Green Valley Enterprises and Opportunities, Inc. combined last year. Green Valley has been part of Dodge County since 1968. Together, Green Valley and Opportunities, Inc. serve over 5,000 individuals in services including Life Academy Birth to Three, school to work transitions for youth, vocational training and employment, corporate guardianship, community engagement, and creating independent life skills.

