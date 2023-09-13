Generac Power Systems is looking at building a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam that would eventually employ between 350 to 400 employees, becoming one of the biggest employers in Beaver Dam.

Generac, headquartered in Waukesha, makes home and commercial generators along with a wide range of other power products.

The Beaver Dam City Council will meet Monday in a closed session to discuss approval of the project.

Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel said it would be premature to make substantive statements until the City Council addresses the matter on Monday, but it is an exciting opportunity for the city.

“We are enthusiastic about Generac’s interest in Beaver Dam, and their announcement reinforces the positive momentum, growth and vision the city has taken in recent years,” Thiel said.

The proposed plan would be the second largest manufacturing development in recent years, after the Walmart Distribution Center, Thiel said.

The Wal-Mart Distribution Center was built on a little over 204 acres of land west of Highway 151 and south of Hemlock Road in 2007. About 650 new jobs were created when the center was opened.

The facility being proposed by Generac would focus on fulfilling the growing demand for Generac’s industrial generator. The plant would be an approximately 320,000-square-foot facility in the Highway 151 Business Park, at Kellom Road and Tower Drive. The area is already the home of WDS Construction, Vintage Plus and Beaver Dam Cold Storage North.

“Generac’s intended investment in our region is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've worked hard to cultivate,” said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen. “The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer.”

The manufacturing facility would have positions including manufacturing and office employees.

“The demand for our industrial generators continues on a rapid growth trajectory, and this new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. “Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac’s dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation.”

Pending city approval of the project, Generac would begin construction later this year, with the aim of completion by early 2025.

Generac Power Systems aims to provide advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial application, solar and battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms, and engine and battery powered tools and equipment. The company was founded in 1959, introduced the first affordable backup generator, and later created the category of automatic home standby generator -- a market in which nearly eight of 10 generators sold is a Generac. The company has a commitment to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

