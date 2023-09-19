The Beaver Dam City Council on Monday unanimously approved a developer’s agreement with Generac Power Systems, which is slated to become one of the city's biggest employers when its new factory is completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

“It is another great day in Beaver Dam,” Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said on Tuesday.

Headquartered in Waukesha, Generac makes home and commercial generators along with a wide range of other power products.

"As a proud Wisconsin-based company, we look forward to having a strong and positive presence in the city of Beaver Dam," Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said. "We sincerely appreciate the city’s support and warm reception and are excited to break ground later this year.”

“We understand that Generac is a Wisconsin institution, and we couldn’t be more excited about them joining the Beaver Dam businesses community,” said Trent Campbell, the city's economic development director.

The 322,000-square-foot facility for the production of industrial generators will be built in the Highway 151 Business Park beginning this fall. The factory would eventually employ between 350 to 400 workers.

“We are excited to welcome Generac and thank them for their investment in the city of Beaver Dam. This development will not only bring good-paying jobs, thereby improving the quality of life for our residents, but will also attract new talent, driving economic growth and vitality in our city and throughout the region,” Glewen said. “I’d like to express my gratitude to the City Council for their leadership and foresight in approving this project, recognizing the long-term value it will bring to Beaver Dam and Dodge County.”

Generac has agreed to guarantee a $35 million assessed property value when their buildout is completed, Glewen said.

“That will roughly create $740,000/year tax payment for the city, county, schools and Moraine Park when the TID (Tax Incremental District) is closed -- and we expect that values will go up in the future as well,” Glewen said. “The city should also benefit from growth in the tax base from housing, etc., that is needed in order to continue to attract a new workforce.”

When TID 7 closes in 2038 at least half of the projected $740,000 payment will be used for taxpayer relief and reduce total taxes collected per state statute, city Administrator Nathan Thiel said. The remainder will be allocated to city, county, school and Moraine Park Technical College to support general operations.

"Also built into this developer’s agreement is the opportunity for future expansion by Generac, and we look forward to Generac growing here in our community," Thiel said

The addition of Generac will help Beaver Dam to work toward the city’s economic goals as well, Glewen said.

“Businesses realize the advantages of our easy access to the Highway 151 corridor, short distances to metro areas, strong work ethic from Wisconsin employees, and a community that values creating a high quality of life for residents offering multiple housing options, restaurants, shopping, an active arts district, outdoor recreation opportunities and excellent schools,” Glewen said.

The manufacturing facility would have positions including manufacturing and office employees.

"I am confident Generac and Beaver Dam together are a great fit, and we welcome them as community business and partner. We look forward to their groundbreaking yet this year," Thiel said. "Trent Campbell and the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation are also deserving of recognition and praise for leading the conversation and recruitment of Generac to Beaver Dam."

