Taste of Wisconsin will be held in downtown Beaver Dam this Saturday with the newly named Frankmobile as a special guest thanks to a gift from Kraft Heinz.

The Taste of Wisconsin, which features craft beer and cheese tasting of Wisconsin products, is in its 16th year. It will be held noon to 4 p.m.

The Frankmobile will be in the parking lot near the event from noon until 4 p.m. as well, said Mary Vogl Rauscher, Human Resource Business Partner at Kraft Heinz Company.

Kraft Heinz is celebrating winning the Best of Class in the cream cheese category during the 21st biannual U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay in February.

“Kraft Heinz believes in giving back to the community,” Vogl Rauscher said in addition to reaching out to get the famous mobile to town there will be Kraft Heinz products shared with those in attendance.

One thing that will be given out during the event on Saturday is certificate for Philadelphia Cream Cheese that can be redeemed at Beaver Dam Food Pride or Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly for a brick of the cream cheese.

In addition, Vogl Rauscher said that Philadelphia Cheese Cake Crumbles in the flavor of strawberry and cherry are to be given out as well as samples of smoked cream cheese.

Vogl Rauscher said that the Frankmobile will be in the parking lot next to the festival so families can view it without entering Taste of Wisconsin.

Tickets are still available for Taste of Wisconsin. Those buying a beer tasting ticket, for $45 or six for the price of five, will receive a souvenir tasting glass, program and a wide variety of Wisconsin beers and cheeses to taste. You must be 21 years old to purchase the beer tasting tickets. Designated driver tickets, which allow people to sample the cheeses, are $10. There will also be live music, food to purchase and games.

To find out more about Taste of Wisconsin visit the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce website.

GALLERY: Taste of Wisconsin in downtown Beaver Dam