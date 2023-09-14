JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly attempting to stab his girlfriend in the stomach with a kitchen knife after driving the woman down a remote Dodge County road last month.
Oscar Lopez Toruno had the charge filed against him on Tuesday in Dodge County. He could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted on the charge.
He faces charges including intimidating a witness in Fond du Lac County and had a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 26 from the Fond Lu Lac Sheriff’s Office that Lopez Toruno had been arrested for multiple felonies due to a domestic incident between him and his girlfriend. While interviewing the girlfriend, they became aware of a second incident that occurred in Dodge County.
The woman told detectives, with an interpreter, about an incident that occurred on Aug. 18 when she found Lopez Toruno in her vehicle after leaving work. The woman said that he had told her that his car had broken down and he needed her assistance to pick it up. After she got in the car, he drove to a remote area that she believed was near Lowell. The woman said that at that time, he had accused her of being unfaithful and presented a kitchen knife with a long blade and wooden handle and allegedly attempted to stab her in the stomach. She was able to grab the knife to prevent him from stabbing her and cut her hand during the incident. In addition, he had attempted to stab the woman with a screwdriver while in the vehicle. Eventually she was able to flee from the car, but he was able to catch up to her and they continued to fight on the ground. The woman was able to convince Lopez Toruno but in exchange would not report the incident to the police.
The woman said they returned to their home in Fond du Lac that night but she remained fearful of Lopez Toruno. The woman told authorities that around Aug. 24 that she told Lopez Toruno that she wanted to separate, and he bit her in the face.
Lopez Toruno was questioned and allegedly admitted to attempted homicide, but said he did not do it because she had a right to live.