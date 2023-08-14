JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office spends about a third of what similar counties spend, and the the county’s reserves are higher than those of some of its peers. But the county could achieve better efficiencies and needs to diversify its economy, according to a report the county’s finance director plans to be given to the County Board next week.

“We should probably thank our sheriff that he spends a third of what normal counties our size are spending,” Dodge County Finance Director Bo DeDeker said. “Part of that is being proactive in health and human service.”

DeDeker went over the 2024 budget strategy with the county’s finance committee on Monday using data from UW Extension and plans to bring his presentation to the full board on Tuesday ahead of discussions on the 2024 budget.

In comparing Dodge County to other Wisconsin counties with populations between 30,000 and 100,000, DeDeker said, the county has a lot to be proud of.

“Parks and recreation, we have a lot of natural resources in our county,” DeDeker said. “But we don’t spend a lot of money in our parks and recreation.”

Spending money on parks and recreation would bring more people into the county, DeDeker said, and is something that the county should keep in mind while doing future budgets.

The county spends about the same as its peers on highway and road construction, but DeDeker said that the budget could be managed better with an a more steady flow of expenditures.

On the revenue side, DeDeker said, investments are on a par with what the other counties are doing, although the county’s reserves are higher.

Property taxes are level, DeDeker said, adding the county might want to look at other ways to try to raise money. The county is raising more than its peers in sales taxes, he said.

Among the county’s strengths are its strong agricultural sector and its strategic location, DeDeker said.

“We’re close to Milwaukee, and we’re very close to Madison,” he said. “We have great of natural resources here in the county. We have a very engaged and close-knit community. Since I’ve been here for three months, that’s something that I’ve seen a desire for people to try and do the best that they can for Dodge County.”

But the lack of diversity in the local economy is a weaknesses, he said.

“We’re highly leveraged into agriculture,” DeDeker said. “Climate change happens, and that becomes difficult. We have a drought here and that significantly impacts the resiliency of our community. We all know that our roads are not quite as strong. We need to work on that.”

One area the board can’t really do much about but can support change in is education, DeDeker said. With about 80,000 residents, Dodge County has one small technical college with the campus of Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam.

There are many opportunities for the county including tourism and recreation, which could increase the sales tax revenues, DeDeker said.

The board is due to adopt the budget on Nov. 14.

