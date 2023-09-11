A lawsuit filed against officials in Dodge County related to the 2017 arrest of a Beaver Dam man has been dismissed after the deadline for appeals expired.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of the federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Selepri Amachree against Dodge County, Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Investigator Robert Neuman, and several state and federal officials, according to a ruling issued April 21. The deadline for any further appeal of this matter has now expired.

According to the suit, Amachree — an African immigrant who has had permanent legal resident status in the United States for 50 years — was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Juneau. A federal judge ordered Amachree to be released from jail in September 2017.

Other defendants who were named in the suit include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE officers Brent Kriehn and Joseph Halase, Board of Immigration Appeals, former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg and retired Dodge County Detective Robert Neuman.

Amachree was seeking $5 million in damages.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin previously issued an order on March 11, 2022, dismissing a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Amachree. The recent ruling from the Seventh Circuit Court upheld that dismissal.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release there is still misinformation about the case.

“Dodge County residents are entitled to know the facts that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office were acting in the best interest of our citizens and inmates protecting them from an individual with a troubling past,” Schmidt said in the release.

The press release included points related to the case from the lead counsel for Dodge County, attorney Samuel Hall Jr.:

• In late 2016, Amachree contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requesting the privilege of professional visitation access in the Dodge County Jail. This enhanced access is often provided to attorneys and other professionals who require confidential communications.

• In evaluating the request for professional visitor access, Sheriff Schmidt directed that a background investigation of Amachree be conducted by a current employee who conducts background investigations for similar requests and prospective new hires.

• A background investigation was done with local investigators learning about complaints filed against Amachree in Illinois. Amachree claims that the investigation confused him with his brother, however, Dodge County officials believed the investigation shows that Amachree used his brother’s identity as an alias to avoid arrest.

• During the course of the investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed the sheriff’s office of an active Final Order for Removal. This bars the individual from returning to the U.S. for a period of years, or in some cases permanently.

• Amachree was subject to federal jurisdiction since federal law enforcement determined that he was an alien who was removable for committing an aggravated felony, according to the press release.

• Based on the active and open Final Order for Removal, federal law enforcement advised the sheriff’s office that they intended to take Amachree into federal custody.

• On Feb. 24, 2017, after repeated voluntary visits by Amachree to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requesting a meeting to discuss his background, Amachree was invited to a meeting at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the results of the background investigation. Schmidt had no choice but to deny access to Amachree as a professional visitor in the jail. Immediately following that meeting, ICE law enforcement agents placed Amachree into federal custody.

• Dodge County has long maintained a contract with the federal government to house federal detainees. Amachree was held in the Dodge County Jail in federal custody, as his immigration case progressed in the federal courts. During that period, Amachree was a federal inmate, exclusively at the direction of the federal government.

• At the conclusion of the immigration litigation, Amachree was released from the Dodge County Jail at the direction of federal law enforcement.

“The listed facts provided by our counsel only scratch the surface of correcting the misinformation that was presented to the community,” Schmidt said in the press release. “As you can understand, during civil litigation, it is always best practice to withhold comment until the case concludes to maintain the integrity of the civil proceedings. By doing so, we protect the interests of not only the sheriff’s office but also the taxpayers of Dodge County.”

Amachree said the case was dismissed prior to any oral arguments being made and had nothing to do with the innocence or any of the facts brought up in the case.

"In a culture where abuses of authority seem to be commonplace, it's sad that the case didn't make it to trial simply because my attorney didn't present it well enough," Amachree said. "It seemed to be clear to everyone who had the right information that the actions of the sheriff and former district attorney were unscrupulous. In this case, there were no winners. There were not exonerated or proved to be innocent. My hope is that that they learned a valuable lesson and will conduct themselves with more integrity in the future."

Amachree said he does not feel that is the case through.

"In the end, I love Dodge County has a new district attorney, and she is doing an amazing job," Amachree said.