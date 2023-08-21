JUNEAU – Middle and high school students in the Dodgeland School District will be meeting their new principal when classes resume next month.

Dominic Gischia was chosen to serve the middle and high school area of the school.

Gischia comes from the Lake Mills School District, where he has been serving as the elementary assistant principal and summer school coordinator.

He was a band teacher at Lake Mills High School and Johnson Creek Middle/High School and has served as a drumline instructor for Kettle Moraine High School.

Gischia grew up in Kohler and is looking forward to returning to his roots of being in a small, rural school, Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said.

“Mr. Gischia distinguished himself as the best fit for this position and for our school district through his demonstrated instructional leadership and the positive rapport and respect that he has developed with the students, parents and staff which he has served,” Johnson said.

Gischia started his role on Friday. Students will return on Sept. 5.