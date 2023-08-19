WAUPUN – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, will be investigating what is believed to be a death by suicide that occurred in Waupun Friday night.

Waupun Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West Brown Street on Friday at about 7:27 p.m., according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The police department was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

“The initial investigation shows that subsequent to officers arriving on the scene, a man involved in the initial incident took his own life,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in the release. “No officers were involved with the death and no officers or other persons were physically injured.”

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in securing the scene.

The investigation is due to a death occurring during a police investigation, according to the releases.

Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting with the death investigation.

Other assisting agencies include Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar Ems, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.