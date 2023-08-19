Young artists exhibiting their work in the youth building finished their judging on Thursday at the Dodge County Fair, with blue ribbon winners having the option for the first time to enter the items in an auction.

The idea behind the Blue Ribbon Silent Auction came from two members of the Cornerstone Club of Elba: Colten Schultz and Grahm Wagner, both 17.

The two came up with the criteria for the auction to give recognition to the blue ribbon winners in the youth building, Colten’s father Keith Schultz said.

“We felt that was the best representative of things on in the youth building,” Keith Schultz said.

The blue ribbon winners choose to have their winning items in the auction. From 67 applications, 25 items were chosen for the auction, Colten said.

The items in the sale must be useful for a buyer to be in the auction. In addition, the entrant must submit their paperwork by the deadline, according to the auction rules.

Keith said each item has a minimum bid that equals the cost of making the projects.

The items were put on display at the youth building at 6 p.m. Thursday, with bidding going on until noon Sunday. Payments should be made in cash or checks made out to the Dodge County Fair. The money will be turned over to the Dodge County Fair Board, with 100% of the proceeds going to the exhibitor.

“We wanted to put something together to get these kids recognition, Keith said.

There are still lot of things to look forward to at the fair over the next two days, Dodge County Fair Board President Doug Ninmann said. There will be judging in the farm progress arena with grandstand activities starting at 9 a.m. Saturday with the horse pull. The tractor pull will be at noon. The chainsaw carving auction is at 3 p.m., and Small Animal Auction at 4 p.m. The supreme showmanship competition will be held at 7 p.m.

Sunday begins with the 4-wheel truck pull in the grandstand. The demolition derbies will begin at 1 and 6 p.m. in the grandstand, but other activities will be going on in the fairgrounds as well. The rides will shut down at 5 p.m. Sunday.

