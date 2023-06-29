COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fourth of July celebration kicks off tonight with family night.
Fireman’s Park is the home of the celebration, which will take place until the fireworks show on July 4. Family night will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight around the pavilion.
Friday night will be the first night of the carnival with Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway Carnival beginning at 5 p.m. Granny Shot will take the mainstage on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.
“We will be charging $1 for 21 and older wristbands this year,” Columbus Fourth of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said. “We are requiring that all people over 21 get one to be able to drink.”
Dodge County Fair has had a similar practice in place since 2011.
The VFW Legion and Marine League of Wisconsin will operate the security team this year.
“We used to hire out but decided we would rather pay local veteran clubs to help out,” Weidemann said.
The carnival will be open on Saturday afternoon with the bands Jesse Walker, David Austin Polka Band, Madison Music Foundry and Pilot performing at the park.
Sunday the carnival will open at 1 p.m. as well with Lo-Fi Killers and Pacific Coast Highway performing.
There is also a corn hole tournament this year where entrants can register on the Columbus Fourth of July Facebook page. Weidemann said there would also be a car show near the Boy Scout Cabin in the park.
Monday evening the carnival will open at 5 p.m. and Super Tuesday will perform.
The Fourth of July which falls on Tuesday makes it the busiest day of the celebration. Thousands enter Columbus traditionally for the events beginning with the parade at noon.
The parade runs through downtown with lineup beginning on Temkin Road and the entries heading south of Ludington Street. It will follow through downtown Columbus and past Fireman’s Park. The parade ends at the corner of Tower Drive and Park Avenue.
Activities at Fireman’s Park will begin at 1 p.m., carnival rides will open and Buck-Neck-Ed will perform. TJ Howell Comedy Juggler and Unicyclist will perform around 2:30 p.m. and bingo will begin around 3 p.m.
Wayne’s Road will perform the night of July 4 with the fireworks beginning at dusk.
Weidemann said that people are not allowed to bring in carry-ins and they are asked not to bring dogs or other animals to the park due to the amount of people in the park. No cars are allowed to travel through the park as well.