A new monthly celebration began in Beaver Dam last Sunday with the first ever Cars & Coffee.

“Beaver Dam Cars & Coffee was my Leadership Beaver Dam project with the help of Natalie Haushalter and other area people," said Joan Hohenstein.

“The first Dam Cars & Coffee was a big success with over 50 show cars in attendance plus many spectators and lots of coffee,” Hohenstein added.

The event will be held again on the first Sundays of July and August with the idea of having it annually, Hohenstein said. It is held at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Hometown Glass and Get Fit, off of Highway 33.

“Several of us have been wanting to bring back car shows to Beaver Dam ever since the annual car show hosted by the Cheese Wheels ended. Three of us often attended the Cars & Coffee in Lake Mills and liked the ease of Cars & Coffee versus a full-blown car show, Hohenstein said. “Many others have echoed the same.”

Hohenstein participated in Leadership Beaver Dam (LBD) this year and felt this was the perfect opportunity to get Dam Cars & Coffee started as her LBD project, she said.

The car shows are free to attend. Donations are accepted with proceeds going to fund the mental health counseling for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“Each deputy receives a mandatory one hour a month of mental health counseling,” Hohenstein said. “They may have more if they request it. All of this is at no cost to the deputy or the sheriff’s office.

Donations are made via cash/check, QR code at the event. Checks may be mailed to Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, for a tax-deductible donation and will be forwarded to Church Health Services.