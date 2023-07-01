Beaver Dam Police and eight of its officers have revived the department’s previously-dormant bike unit, in which officers ride around town on bikes bringing more community contact and giving the officers some added cardio hours.

The bikes are traditional bikes but have a few added features, such as police decals and red and blue lights, said Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Jesse Shilts, who is the supervisor of the bike unit.

“I can definitely say that there are health benefits, and it is really nice to get out of the car and get a good workout,” said Shilts, who was able to ride eight miles on a recent shift while on one of the bikes.

Being out of squad cars also helps the officers to get more time to speak with citizens of Beaver Dam while they cruising around town by bicycle.

“The reactions that we have gotten have been super positive,” Shilts said.

Officers are able to pull over those not following the law on the bikes, but also can spend time in neighborhoods and parks interacting with people.

The other officers who are part of the bike unit are Officer Charles Borchardt, Officer Jace Laning, Officer Graham Rindo, Officer Andrew Brunet, Officer Joseph Salazar, Officer Megan Ruhland, and Officer Matthew Bublitz. The group includes all the officers on the second shift of the police department.

The Beaver Dam Police Department has always had a bike unit, Shilts said, but it was not active for a long time. But with several new officers joining the department, he said, there was interest in making the unit active again.

The officers in the unit had to go through a bike training course and have been using the bikes over the last couple of weeks, Shilts said.

“We hope to eventually update the equipment and get more use out of them especially so officers can use them during events, but for now we are just excited to have the unit active in our department,” Shilts said.