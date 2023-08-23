The nonprofit group that brings Best Dam Fest to Tahoe Park every summer approached Beaver Dam’s City Council requesting additional funds.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, who helps organize Best Dam Fest, attended Monday’s night city council meeting and spoke during the citizen comment portion of the meeting.

“What I am here to talk to you is Best Dam Fest,” Vogl-Rauscher said, who said that the timing was to inform the city of the need before the city finalized its budget for next year.

“A lot has changed from Lake Days, to Best Dam Fest to now, and one of the biggest changes we had this year based on our legal advice was we had to separate Best Dam Fest into two groups.

The celebration had to be separated into two groups in order to protect the nonprofit status for the event at Tahoe Park, Vogl-Rauscher said. The celebration downtown that occurs at the same time, which is now the Best Dam Music Fest, is not under the nonprofit status. Therefore, the two celebrations had to split.

“Because we split into two groups our donations were down over $10, 000,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “We had a lot of confusion with the sponsors because they didn’t understand there was a difference.”

However, the biggest change that happened since Lake Days, which had its last celebration in 2019, was that Best Dam Fest has no ability to charge at the gate.

“The reason that they made significantly more money than we currently do now is because anyone can walk onto the grounds of the park at any time because there isn’t an entrance to pay an entrance fee,” Vogl-Rauscher said.

There will be improvements in 2024, Vogl-Rauscher said including adding the Great Beaver Paddle Fest to the same weekend on Beaver Dam Lake.

“We have very much partnered with Beaver Dam Lake Improvement,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “They do two different parts of this, and they are looking at adding the third component (Great Beaver Paddle Fest) to this weekend, because what we want to emphasize is the water. We want to emphasize what makes Beaver Dam special, and that is Beaver Dam Lake.”

The fireworks is by far everyone’s favorite part of the event, Vogl-Rauscher said.

“Our funding since I have been involved with this event has not gone up at all,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “As we all know, our costs have gone up, significantly over the years. The person who does our fireworks says we do less money towards fireworks than any other group he is got in this area.

“If we want to have a decent show, a significant show, we have to increase the funding. I have less money coming in. I’ve got no way of taking money from people coming there, so we are here to make a formal request.”

The city has contributed $12,000 for many years, Vogl-Rauscher said, but the organizers of the fest are now asking for the funding to be increased to $25,000.

“Keep in mind, this is the single biggest event that the city of Beaver Dam has for the community,” Vogl-Rauscher said.

Best Dam Fest organizers still have more than double that to raise for next year’s fundraiser, Vogl-Rauscher said.

Those wanting to donate to the fest can do so by sending donations to: Best Dam Fest, PO Box 50, Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.

