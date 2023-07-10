Beaver Dam was a busy place this weekend as celebrations took over the city including the Best Dam Fest.

"This year’s event was outstanding,” said Mary Vogl-Rauscher, who helps organize Best Dam Fest. “The best fireworks ever. As anticipated the UW Marching band was amazing.”

From activities in Tahoe Park, which was the home of the Best Dam Fests predecessor Lake Days, to rides in Tower Parking Lot in downtown Beaver Dam, thousands of people were out.

The Must-Skis’ learn-to-ski clinic and water ski show along with UW Marching Band brought people down to Tahoe Park during the day. Other activities included the petting zoo, pontoon rides, and cardboard boat regatta.

The Carnival/Midway was open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and brought people downtown along with the Boozy Brunch Walk.

Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Propst said that there were 152 people who participated in the walk this year, which is more than attended last year.

“The feedback from the event was fantastic. Many of the attendees did our silly scavenger hunt encouraging extra laughs along the way, and they loved that we had more locations, and that Johnny’s Lounge provided a bus to help people get around to the 11 locations,” Propst said.

New this year was the Beaver Dam Music Fest bringing people to local establishments on Friday and Saturday night. The fireworks on Saturday were the stars of the weekend.

The 52st annual Day in the Park Craft Fair, hosted by the Beaver Dam Women’s Affiliate, ended the weekend bringing crowds of people going through the 150 booths that were set up in the park.

Best Dam Fest, which costs around $60,000 to put on each year, is a nonprofit organization and made possible by its sponsors, Vogl-Rauscher said.