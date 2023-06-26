Downtown Beaver Dam was showing its Pride on Saturday with the celebration of the second annual Beaver Dam Pride Fest.

Activities were held out throughout downtown with a portion of South Spring Street being blocked off for the event as well with a DJ performing and other activities. The night ended with a drag show at Stormy’s Music Venue.

“It was a great ... very happy that so many families came out to celebrate,” said Jen Warmbold, from the Beaver Dam Pride Committee. "We plan to continue to grow our committee so we can grow next year. Overall hope is to be able to raise enough funds so we can offer a scholarship for an area student.”

“It feels fantastic to be able to celebrate Pride Month locally — for me it deepens the sense of community and connection that's already budding in Beaver Dam,” said Sarah Csiacsek, who attended the event on Saturday. “It is great to come together, to celebrate our diversity and show our support for one another.”

With anti-trans and anti-gay legislature that is being passed right now, Csiacsek said that it becomes more important for people to celebrate pride.

“This type of representation is absolutely necessary because there are a lot of LGBTQIA+ people out there who are struggling,” Csiacsek said. “Pride is a way to show them that they aren't alone and that the world is a much better place with them in it... that despite the hate, we can still celebrate our joy and happiness with one another. It feels wonderful to be able to do that in my hometown.”

PAVE — Protect, Advocate, Validate, Educate — had a table of items at the celebration. PAVE executive direct Emily Shier said that the goal of PAVE is to maintain and promote support for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, free of prejudice.

“We strive to meet the diverse needs of all individuals and want to be clear that all persons deserve to be safe and to be treated with respect and dignity,” Shier said. “The LGBTQIA+ population under-reports violent crimes and they are underserved in Dodge County. Fear of being discriminated against and targeted by hate crimes has a devastating impact. “

PRIDE events empower members of the LGBTQIA+ to have a public voice, but are also a human right, Shier said.

“Allies have an opportunity to identify themselves as supportive,” Shier said. “LGBTQIA+ citizens realize the local resources accessible to them, including their neighbors and public service professionals like the folks who participated on Saturday. The light-hearted joy, openness, and warmth experienced at BD PRIDE was palpable. People of all ages gathered peacefully with the common thread of hope and human kindness.”

More information about donating to the scholarship can be found on the Beaver Dam Pride Facebook page.

GALLERY: Beaver Dam Pride Fest brings people downtown Pride001.jpg Pride002.jpg Pride003.jpg Pride004.jpg Pride005.jpg Pride006.jpg Pride007.jpg Pride008.jpg Pride009.jpg