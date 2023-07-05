From Alder Pond to Wood Slough; Mud Lake to Spring Lake; Sinissippi Lake to Crandalls Bay, there are plenty of great places to fish in the area.

In fact, there are so many great fishing opportunities across Wisconsin that the state was recently listed as the second best state in the United States for fishing, behind Louisiana, and ahead of Minnesota.

The website gambling.com recently did an analysis and compared how much water each state had for fishing; how many fishing licenses each state sold; the cost of a fishing license; the cost of a chartered fishing boat; and how much people spend on fishing.

State legislators hoping to reel in a lifetime fishing license Ron Tusler is a Wisconsin State Representative for the 3rd Assembly District. He, Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin, of District 24, and Wisconsin State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevera, of District 19, are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents.

Wisconsin scored particularly high on water area and in number of licenses sold. Out of a possible 100 points, Wisconsin received 78.7 points. Louisiana scored 83.6 points. Minnesota scored 78.4 points.

Wisconsin has 11,338 square miles of water; a $20 annual fishing license fee; 1,434,816 licenses paid for; an average charter cost of $143; and over $1.4 billion in retail fishing sales.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) nearly 40% of Wisconsin adults say they fish. Anglers annually catch 88 million fish and keep 33 million fish of all kinds in Wisconsin.

The muskellunge is the state fish and more world-record musky have been landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else. Walleye is the most popular fish followed by bass. Collectively, panfish are caught most frequently.

Statewide, according to DNR statistics, sportfishing annually generates $2.3 billion in economic benefits to the state and supports 22,000 jobs.

Sportfishing also brings in more than 330,000 nonresident anglers to the state of Wisconsin annually, behind only Florida and Michigan nationally.

Where to find the best fishing spots locally is up for debate. Sauk County has over 63 lakes and miles of rivers and creeks. Some of the most popular spots in the area includes Devil's Lake State Park, Mirror Lake State Park, and Lake Wisconsin.

Anglers in Columbia County have a wide variety of options. Lake Columbia is home to a variety of fish species, including large and smallmouth bass, as well as panfish. Swan Lake and Grassy Lake are also popular angler destinations.

Often listed as one of the best places to fish in the entire state, Dodge County's Fox Lake is a 2,713-acre lake with a maximum depth of 19 feet. It is one of the best places to catch walleye. Anglers pull more than 700,000 fish out of the late every year. Aside from walleye, the fish is also abundant with crappie, Northern Pike, musky, bluegill, and bass.

