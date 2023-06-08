In June of 1993, the 400 State Trail was officially opened.

The 22-mile trail was built on an abandoned Chicago-Northwestern Railroad bed. It was named the 400 State Trail because the passenger train that traveled the 400-mile route between Chicago and Minneapolis could do it all in 400 minutes.

Many, many minutes will be spent on the trail this Saturday, June 10, by trail enthusiasts. It’s then that the 400 State Trail 30th anniversary celebration will take place. Bikers, hikers, joggers, and more, are welcomed to enjoy the trail and the communities it goes through.

From Reedsburg to Elroy, celebrants will have the opportunity to have ice cream, go to a bike rodeo, enjoy a small town festival, watch river rescue demonstrations, vie for prizes, and much more.

All of this on the trail – one that crisscrosses the Baraboo River and offers up fantastic opportunities to be part of Wisconsin’s wild rural beauty. The route goes through wetlands and wildlife-rich sandstone bluffs. It goes through croplands, pastures, and prairies, giving trail-goers a lovely river valley.

In Reedsburg, the trailhead officially opens from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. It is located at 240 Railroad Street, the home of the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Participants, there, can enter a drawing to win a new bicycle (valued at $800) donated by Jay’s Pedal Center, located in Reedsburg. Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be served.

Down the trail, in nearby La Valle, raffle baskets will be available. One doesn’t have to be present to win. There will be fun to be had at the La Valle library. There will be art shown at J. Pearson Art Gallery and Bobby C. Art Gallery. Food will be available, thanks, in part, to La Valle’s American Legion. There will also be a car show, a chicken barbecue, and the La Valle Fire Department will offer trail and river rescue demonstrations.

Further on down the 400 State Trail is the village of Wonewoc. It’s offering a plethora of activities, also. Wonowoc’s annual Family Fun Day takes place that day, offering trail goers street food, vendors, a craft show, games, and a 5K run, for those who think the trail’s not quite enough.

The village of Union Center will have a bike rodeo from 10 to 11 a.m. Bike challenges and safety ideas will be presented. It will be held at the basketball courts in Union Center. Water, snacks, and free gifts will be provided.

Finally, in Elroy, trail-goers can enjoy an ice cream social at the Elroy Historical Society Museum, located at 259 Main Street. The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize giveaways there, as well.

A bigger prize is the grand prize. There’s a chance for someone to win the grand prize, sponsored by Hillsboro Equipment, Mauston Equipment, and Slama’s Lawn and Sport. If someone rides to all five communities along the 400 State Trail, and gets their special passport stamped at each, they’ll be entered for a chance to win $400.

The biggest prize, though is the 400 State Trail itself, enjoyed for the last 30 years. A trail that will be enjoyed for well over 400 minutes in the future.

