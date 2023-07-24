It will be a neat homecoming for Steve Considine at Baraboo High School. He was, for a time, a social studies teacher at Baraboo’s Jack Young Middle School, before leaving for Lake Mills, to be the assistant principal at Lake Mills High School.

Now, returning to Baraboo as the new principal of Baraboo High School, he’s particularly excited about the coming year. “My last students at Jack Young will be seniors this year, my first year here," the 35-year-old said. "That’s pretty cool to be able to see them grow.”

“Baraboo is a special place,” he said. “Everything about it and I wanted to come back.”

He’s coming back to Baraboo with his wife and three children — ages 5, 3 and 1 — to be Baraboo High School’s new principal after Glenn Bildsten retired last year. Bildsten, with 36 years in education, was the school’s principal the last 10 years.

Considine graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 2011 with a degree in secondary education. His educational path soon led him to Randolph, where he taught social studies at Randolph High School for three years.

From there he made his way to Baraboo, teaching social studies at Jack Young. It was during his tenure in Baraboo that he got married and he and his wife had their first child – born at St. Clare Hospital.

The community meant a lot to him – both the school community and the Baraboo community as a whole, he said.

“With the Baraboo community, the school district is the center of it,” Considine said. Whether residents have students in the district or not, he said, “they invest in it; they care. It’s very special here.”

In 2019, he became assistant principal at Lake Mills High School. With Bildsten’s retirement and an opportunity to return to Baraboo, he said, “I couldn’t pass it up.”

He said he's eager to get in and see how things are going at the school. He’s eager to learn from both staff and students about the strengths and weaknesses of the school and how to improve it.

The Baraboo School District received a “meets few expectations” score for the 2021-22 school year in the state report cards issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The district received lower marks than surrounding school districts, including Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Dells.

In April, Amy DeLong, along with incumbents Gwynne Peterson and Tim Heilman, were elected to three-year terms on the Baraboo School Board.

Regardless of the issues to be faced, Considine said he wants to help students find their passions and pursue them.

“The staff supports them in whatever they try, in whatever they want to be,” he said.

Considine said he wants staff and students to know they have his full support.

“I am their biggest cheerleader,” he said. “I want to give everyone a high school experience that is enjoyable, gives them a time to grow, have them appreciate their growth and give back to the community that helped the grow.”

There will be a meet-and-greet with Considine during Baraboo High School’s in-person registration next Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Baraboo High School, at 1201 Draper St.

In-person registration is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Baraboo School District staff will be on site to help answer questions about things such as student transportation, fees and school meals.

Considine will give tours of the school for new students beginning from 5 to 7 p.m.

GALLERY - 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation