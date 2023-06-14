Oftentimes, it's a volunteer who is helping a 94-year-old. Not at Baraboo's St. Clare Hospital, though. No, at the hospital, it's 94-year-old Pat Dosier who is doing the volunteer work.

The hospital's oldest volunteer celebrated her birthday this week by volunteering even more. The nonagenarian donated blood to the hospital's Impact Life blood drive.

"I want to grow up and be a Pat," said Heather Sloan, the hospital's Senior Marketing and Communications Consultant. "She's so cool."

Dosier has been volunteering for the hospital for 20 years. In the early years her volunteer work included sitting with patients, making rice bags and bath bags, folding surgical towels, as well as putting together day surgery gift bags. Each bag consisted of a St. Clare Hospital drinking mug, a small can of chicken noodle soup, some crackers, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Pat didn't get a cookie this year at the hospital, she got a cake. That, and cheers from the hospital staff. Dosier's work as a volunteer these days includes taking down day surgery and endoscopy patients after their surgeries. She also does various clerical tasks in those departments.

"We are blessed to have her as a volunteer," said Carrie Doro, the hospital's Volunteer Services Coordinator.

When asked what her secret was for staying young at heart, Dosier replied "being at the hospital volunteering and to just keep moving."

She's been moving all her life. Many of those years has been spent with her husband, Jack. The two will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on June 18.

Dosier loves what she does. She said she enjoys volunteering at St. Clare Hospital because everyone is so friendly and welcoming. She has, over the years of doing it, met many wonderful people, both staff and patients alike. She said, "I have never worked at a better place."

How can one live life to the fullest? Do your best to give your life fully to others. That's what Dosier believes. Giving blood on your 94th birthday helps, too.

To learn about volunteer opportunities at the hospital contact Carrie Doro via email at carrie.doro@ssmhealth.com or call her at 608-356-1430.

