Jeff Wright, Sauk Prairie School superintendent since 2019, has been appointed to the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council under the appointing authority of the Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction Jill Udderly.
The council seeks to support Wisconsin's agricultural economy and workforce through recruiting and training workers in agriculture, food production and natural resources, and recommends ways to improve agricultural education in the state.
The appointment is for a three-year term. The council is made up of 32 people from across the state in a variety of fields and backgrounds.
Wright was selected "because of his knowledge, background, and experience making him a valuable representative of Wisconsin's school districts," the council said in a statement.
During his tenure at Sauk Prairie, the district earned a Workforce Innovation Grant to construct the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center, a high-tech greenhouse classroom.
The greenhouse provides microgreens and other produce for the school district's food service program.
"Sauk Prairie has partnered with the state of Wisconsin to advance agricultural science education in our region and we are proud of our growing program," Wright said.
Wright, who lives with his family on a farm in western Sauk County, came to the Sauk Prairie School District after serving as a high school principal on the south side of Chicago.
"I look forward to learning new ideas from industry and government leaders from across the state and to share the impressive work of our students and agriculture education supporters," Wright said.
GALLERY: Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex groundbreaking ceremony
Scott Schutt
Longtime Sauk Prairie teacher and coach Scott Schutt (mask down) leads a group in breaking ground for the Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie groundbreaking
Members of the community help break ground on the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex
Members of the community help break ground on the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex
Members of the community help break ground on the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
Chad Harnisch
Sauk Prairie High School Principal Chad Harnisch (left), Athletic Director Josh Boyer (middle) and Superintendent Jeff Wright help break ground on the Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie renovation
The plans for the new Sauk Prairie athletic facilities were posted during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie stadium
The old press box sits in the background as construction is underway for the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Jeff Wright
Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright (left) and high school principal Chad Harnisch present during a June 9 groundbreaking ceremony at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Sauk Prairie groundbreaking
Members of the community help break ground on the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex
Members of the community help break ground on the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
Scott Schutt
Sauk Prairie Athletic Director Josh Boyer (right) looks on as longtime teacher and coach Scott Schutt speaks to the crowd during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.
BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle
