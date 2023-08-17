Once on the verge of extinction, bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback, nationally and in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin-based Bald Eagle Nest Watch program confirms at least 219 eaglets in 39 Wisconsin counties have successfully taken flight in 2023.

In Columbia County, 15 nests were monitored. Ten of those nests had chicks hatch. Fifteen fledglings took flight. In Sauk County, 13 nests were monitored. Seven of those eagle nests had babies hatch. Thirteen fledglings took flight. In Dodge County, of five nests monitored, seven eaglets successfully fledged.

“Eagles have made an incredible comeback since the mid-1900s,” said Drew Cashman, area lead for the southern Wisconsin Bald Eagle Watch program. “It is gratifying to see how many eaglets fledged just among the nests our volunteers monitor.”

Madison Audubon’s Bald Eagle Nest Watch program began in 2018. A citizen science program, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, it was developed to better understand how bald eagles were doing in Wisconsin.

Volunteers, now 400 strong, are matched with an eagle nest and visit it once a week for an hour each time, starting in February when adults begin nesting. The volunteers visit the nest until the young fledge.

All volunteers receive training that teaches them all they need to know about eagles.

The program, year by year, has grown from its genesis in Dane County. It now has six programs covering much of the southern half of the state.

Aside from the new eagles that fledged locally, the most significant highlight of the 2023 nesting season were three fledglings from Milwaukee County. They were the first confirmed fledglings in that county in 120 years.

In the mid-1900s, due to the widespread use of the chemical DDT, bald eagle populations nationwide experienced dramatic population declines. Exposure to DDT made raptor egg shells too thin and brittle to incubate.

In 1972, the DNR conducted its first annual survey of bald eagle nests. The organization concluded that the state had a total of 108 nesting pairs of bald eagles. In 2019, the last time the Wisconsin DNR did an aerial survey, there were 1,684 nesting pairs.

To learn more about the Bald Eagle Nest Watch program, and how to volunteer, visit madisonaudubon.org/bald-eagle-nest-watch.

IN PHOTOS: National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center National Eagle Center