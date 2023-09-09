A shy and quiet 9-year-old girl tentatively made her way through the front door. The fourth-grader from Baraboo was nervous. She was wearing a shirt emblazoned with an image of the space shuttle.

She didn’t know what to expect when she went through that door, hesitant of what the day might bring. Matilda “Tilly” Schenck, who has autism and is resistive to new experiences and people, loves science, though, and decided to be brave and go through that door to the first day of science camp.

Tilly liked engineering. She liked it a lot, and so she was in Madison attending her first camp at Stellar Tech Girls, a nonprofit founded in 2022 offering in-person STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps, workshops and after-school programs curated for girls and non-binary children ages 9-14.

Tilly, the little engineer, was extremely nervous and was not warming up to participate in anything. But then, the first person she met was Marina Bloomer, the founder of Stellar Tech Girls.

Bloomer smiled at Tilly, said she liked her shirt, and explained that she worked with astronauts and helped engineer rockets for them.

A meeting of the minds occurred, Schenck and Bloomer, two engineers.

As Tilly’s father, Alex Schenck said, “That was the fastest I have seen Tilly warm up to a new experience and get excited to talk and participate with people she didn’t know.”

For Bloomer, fostering in girls that enthusiasm and excitement for STEM is what the organization is all about.

“Stellar Tech Girls is a company that builds girls of confidence to engineer the future,” Bloomer said. “Our girls are not afraid to problem solve like an engineer.”

Bloomer knows that the preteen age is critical for girls in forming their identities while facing strong societal pressures.

“Although over 70% of middle school girls express interest in STEM, only 15% of the engineering workforce is female,” Bloomer said. “STEM jobs have the highest rate of growth and over twice the median wage as other occupations, and our girls are being left behind.”

Bloomer, an aerospace engineer, is hoping to propel them forward. In the two years since the organization was established, it has served more than 500 children from Madison and the surrounding areas, like Baraboo.

Tilly isn’t sure what she wants to be yet when she grows up. Maybe a teacher or a doctor. Maybe an engineer.

In Bloomer’s Stellar Explorer camp, Tilly learned about civil engineering and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and chemical engineering.

During the civil engineering portion of the camp, she was able to construct a bridge out of popsicle sticks and plastic cups with a partner. They tested it with the weight of some toy trucks. It held.

“She was very proud of their design and their successful bridge,” her father said. “Tilly still talks about the projects she made in camp.”

Bloomer’s goal is to continue to build bridges between girls and STEM careers, knowing the challenges, having gone through them herself.

She always has had an interest in math and science, ever since she was a child. She was a voracious learner, liking reading and writing, too. It was a high school physics class that steered her toward engineering.

“I really enjoyed how things around me in the world worked,” Bloomer said. “When people with a lot of creativity who are well-rounded become engineers, they are able to bring innovative thinking to engineering that can really make a difference and change the world.”

Like people who make bridges out of popsicle sticks and plastic cups.

Bloomer did mechanical engineering as an undergrad, and aerospace engineering for grad school. “The lack of women in engineering was obvious to me from a young age,” Bloomer said. Her Advanced Placement science and engineering classes were almost entirely boys and, she said, “Unfortunately, not much has changed since.”

Bloomer hires high school and college students to work at Stellar Tech Girls and she hears stories from them about how few girls are joining STEM classes or wanted to be a part of STEM clubs. “It disheartens me that things are so similar to when I was in school.”

As she rose in her career, including time at SpaceX, she experienced the impact of a lack of women in the industry: inequitable pay, reduced opportunities and misogynist work environments.

“As I rose into leadership positions, I found myself always being the only woman in the room and the only person advocating for greater diversity and equity. Something needed to change,” she said.

She formed Stellar Tech Girls to be a part of that change, much to the satisfaction of area families.

For Tilly’s father, it’s been momentous. “I know Tilly faces some unique and some all-to-common barriers to eventually entering the STEM fields she enjoys,” Schenck said. “Stellar Tech Girls promotes underrepresented voices, instills confidence in the attendees, and shows by example the kind of success that is possible for girls and women in STEM.”

Countries that award the most STEM degrees Countries that award the most STEM degrees #15. Switzerland #14. Czech Republic #13. Estonia #12. Canada #11. Hungary #10. Mexico #9. Slovenia #8. Ireland #7. Finland #6. Greece #5. Austria #4. Lithuania #3. United Kingdom #2. South Korea #1. Germany