A Baraboo High School boy runs out onto the basketball court. He’s on the varsity team. The crowd is raucous.
It’s the first game of the season. His teachers, including Paul Roth; his family, including his dad and grandmother; his friends, who inspire him, are all in the crowd. The pep band blares “The Final Countdown.”
The boy, Scott Parkinson, graduated in 2000 from the school, in the town he was born and raised in.
“It was a phenomenal experience,” Parkinson remembers of that game, playing basketball in front of a supportive community, “filled with hard work, practice and determination.”
Those lessons stuck with him. He’s 40 now, married and has four children. He lives in Arlington, Virginia – far from Devil’s Lake, where he tried to catch minnows as a kid with brats grilling nearby – and is vice president of government affairs at Club for Growth, a conservative organization with an agenda focused on tax cuts and other economic policy issues.
He is now also running for U.S. Senate against Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate. Parkinson announced his candidacy in April and has been endorsed by the likes of U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania), U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), and others.
After COVID-19 hit, he decided to run.
“I watched the economy crumble, our Constitutional rights trampled upon, and future opportunities for my children really start to be at risk for the first time in my life,” Parkinson said. “I spent many nights feeling frustrated with the lack of courage in Washington amongst people willing to do the right thing.”
He felt the right thing to do was to do something. When Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected in 2022, Parkinson felt the time was right.
“Clearly the same issues exist in my race with Sen. Tim Kaine – public safety, parents’ rights, and the economic crisis,” he said. “I believe it’s time for new leadership in Washington.”
Inspired by Republican friends in the House of Representatives, Parkinson decided to run.
“I couldn’t sit in the bleachers any more. It was time to get in the game.”
He said Virginians are concerned about many of the same things that Wisconsinites are concerned about, particularly as it relates to public policy and kitchen-table concerns.
“My campaign,” he said, “aims to improve the lives of all people in all communities, and that’s why it’s necessary to nationalize the Senate race, because when a senator from Virginia takes a vote, it doesn’t just impact Virginia, it impacts America.”
A love of country runs deep for Parkinson. Perhaps the roots of his campaign go back to when he was a boy growing up in Baraboo.
“Baraboo gave me the foundation of loving America,” he said. “Baraboo will always be a special place for me and my family.”
There’s family in Baraboo still. He plans on visiting Baraboo in June to see his family and old friends, as he is living a life he didn’t imagine.
After he graduated from Baraboo High School, Parkinson had no idea where his life would lead.
“Thankfully,” he said, “it is all part of God’s plan that led me to graduate from UW-Madison, then to Washington, D.C., where I met my wife, and now to Arlington, where we have a beautiful family with four children.”
His children will soon watch fireworks on their own this summer. His children, soon, might be a Senator’s children.
For that to happen, Parkinson will have to beat Sen. Kaine. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Sen. Kaine took office in early 2013. Parkinson is in the Senate game to win.
Opportunity is ripe for Republicans to win back the Senate next year — if they can land the candidates to pull it off.
The GOP needs a net gain of one or two seats to flip the chamber, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024, and it's Democrats who are defending the tougher seats. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that CNN ranks as most likely to flip party control next year — and the top three are all in states former President Donald Trump carried twice.
But this spring's recruitment season, coming on the heels of a midterm cycle marred by problematic GOP candidates, will likely go a long way toward determining how competitive the Senate map is next year.
National Republicans got a top pick last week, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing his Senate bid in West Virginia — the seat most likely to flip party control in 2024. (Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.) But Justice appears headed for a contentious and expensive primary. And in many other top races, the GOP hasn't yet landed any major candidates.
Democrats, meanwhile, are thankful that most of their vulnerable incumbents are running for reelection, while a high-profile House member has largely cleared the field for one of their open Senate seats.
The unknown remains West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Responding to Justice's candidacy, Manchin — who has said he'll decide about running by the end of the year — had this to say to CNN about a potentially messy GOP primary: "Let the games begin."
The anti-tax Club for Growth's political arm has already committed to spending $10 million to back West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary. And tensions between the club, which has turned against Trump, and more establishment Republicans could become a feature of several top Senate races this cycle, especially with the National Republican Senatorial Committee weighing more aggressive involvement in primaries to weed out candidates it doesn't think can win general elections.
In the 2022 cycle, most of Trump's handpicked candidates in swing states stumbled in the general election. But the former president picked up a key endorsement this week from NRSC Chair Steve Daines. The Montana Republican has stayed close with Trump, CNN has previously reported, in a bid to ensure he's aligned with leadership.
Democrats defending tough seats have previously used GOP primaries to their advantage. Manchin survived in 2018 in part because his opponent was state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. That wasn't an accident. Democrats had spent big attacking one of his primary opponents to keep him out of the general election.
Last year's midterms underscored that candidates really do matter after Republicans failed to harness favorable national winds in some key races. In a presidential year, the national environment is likely to loom large, especially with battleground states hosting key Senate races. It will also test whether some of the last remaining senators who represent states that back the opposite parties' presidential nominees can hold on.
President Joe Biden, who carried half of the states on this list in 2020, made official last week that he's running for reelection. The GOP presidential field is slowly growing, with Trump still dominating most primary polling. It's too early to know, however, what next year's race for the White House will look like or which issues, whether it's abortion or crime or the economy, will resonate.
So for now, the parties are focused on what they can control: candidates. Even though the 2024 map is stacked in their favor, Republicans can't win with nobody. But there's plenty of time for would-be senators to get into these races. Some filing deadlines — in Arizona, for example — aren't for nearly another year. And there's an argument to be made that well-funded or high-profile names have no reason to get in early.
