Have you ever wanted to see a bird up close and in the hand? Or tag a monarch butterfly? Or learn how to catch a dragonfly? You can at the inaugural Community Science Day that is taking place at Horicon Marsh on Aug. 19.

The event takes place at 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 19, at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, located at N7725 WI-28 in Horicon.

The event is free. No registration is required. Visitors are encouraged to come for some or all of the day.

“We hope that participants learn more about how everyday citizens can lay a huge part in the science of our local communities,” said Liz Herzmann, wildlife educator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. “We are excited to showcase the work being done by some stellar partner organizations and also empower our communities to become an active part in the research being done.”

The festivities begin at 7 a.m. On site will be a representative from the Riveredge Nature Center banding birds. That runs until 11 a.m. Jana Vel, a licensed bird bander, will do a bird banding presentation. By banding a bird, scientists can learn more about migration patterns, age, and mortality rates. Audiences will be able to get an up close view of the banding process.

Riveredge Nature Center is a 485 acre natural sanctuary located in Saukville, Wisconsin in Ozaukee County.

Members of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society will be on site from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. highlighting the wonders of dragonflies and damselflies, and how to identify and catch them.

The Wisconsin DNR notes that there are around 165 different species of dragonflies and damselflies in the state.

Herzmann said, “It’s important to do survey work across the state on dragonflies and damselflies to understand how individual species are doing and if they are becoming threatened.”

That sort of survey work is important for the monarch butterfly as well. Attendees will be able to tag monarchs from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. as the butterflies begin their annual migration to Mexico.

The migrating monarch butterfly has entered the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species as endangered. The butterfly is threatened by habitat destruction and climate change.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the Rock River Coalition will be on the marsh to demonstrate how to sample for and identify macroinvertebrates, including insects, shellfish, and other creatures that live underwater. The macroinvertebrates can give a snapshot about the health of the water system based on the species found.

Also, Herzmann noted, “It’s always fun to muck around with nets and buckets in the marsh.”

Additionally, Snapshot Wisconsin will be in attendance, giving visitors the opportunity to be part of their program. Snapshot Wisconsin is a community science project that monitors wildlife through a state-wide network of trail cameras.

“Water, dragonflies, birds, habitat, and pollinators are all common threads that make the marsh special,” Herzmann said, excited about the collaborating organizations in attendance. “We are lucky that such amazing focused groups exist.”

Horicon Marsh is the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States. Hundreds of bird species call it home and millions use it during their annual migrations.

Herzmann said of the event, “I hope that it will lead to a deeper connection of the natural resources in our own backyard.”

GALLERY: Memorial sculpture added to the Horicon Marsh Palmatory Overlook