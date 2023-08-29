It’s still dark out. It’s cold. It’s early yet, and the child is waiting at the bus stop.

Just then, headlights pierce the gloom. The big yellow school bus comes to a stop, its lights flashing like a circus. A stop sign flares out from the side of the bus and the door opens.

At the wheel is Deadra Ramirez. Sitting behind her are her own two children, Felix and Hespera, both elementary school students.

“I love building relationships with the kiddos,” said Ramirez, who has worked for Lamers Bus Lines since 2018. “I can help make their day better. I might be the first person they see every morning. I might be the last person they see every night. I absolutely love it.”

One of nearly two dozen school bus drivers for the Baraboo School District, Ramirez is eager for company. Like elsewhere in Wisconsin and around the country, Baraboo is looking to hire more school bus drivers.

Increasingly, the shortage of bus drivers is creating challenges for school districts. Last week, for example, in Louisville, Kentucky, a combination of bus delays and technical malfunctions forced many schools to close temporarily. The school district in Philadelphia is offering parents who drive their children to and from school instead of using the school bus system $300 per month, or $150 for parents who can only opt out of the morning bus assignment.

In a survey done by HopSkipDrive, which offers school transportation services, 92% of education and transportation leaders nationwide reported their operations are constrained by the driver shortages in 2023, compared to 88% last year, and 78% in 2021. 40% of respondents said they’ve had to reduce transportation services to deal with the shortages.

There’s a lot to recommend the job, some of those who do it say.

“Every day I think about how much fun I’ve had,” said Paul Mennen, regional manager of Lamers Bus Lines, who has driven a bus some 30 years. “To witness them maturing. To feel their joy. I always think about the good times I’ve had.”

Currently, there are 22 bus drivers serving the Baraboo School District. Those drivers transport approximately 900 students a day. The geographic range for a school bus goes as far north as Wisconsin Dells, as far south as Bluffview and Sauk Prairie, as far west as North Freedom and as far east at Portage.

The number of miles driven per year on the regular transportation routes is 233,722 miles. Add to that the special transportation routes and it climbs to over 300,000 miles.

“I don’t know what their home lives might be like,” Ramirez said of her young charges. “But I can tell their mood when they get on my bus. If I can do something to make them feel better, I will. Maybe all they need is a high five.”

Driving a bus, Mennen said, is, “the most excellent rewarding part-time job there is. You get the opportunity to be with children and learn all the best in them.”

Bus drivers also are part of the community.

“A bus driver is part of a child’s educational life,” he said. “I’m proud of that.”

Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, have had a valid driver’s license for at least four years, and be subject to drug screenings and background checks. A commercial driver license is also required to operate a school bus. The schedule can be flexible to meet the needs of the driver.

Lamers will provide trainers and examiners for those interested in becoming a bus driver.

Starting pay for drivers is $21 an hour.

Ramirez estimates it would take a month or so from turning in an application to turning the ignition key on a school bus ready to transport children.

“If you think you can’t drive a big bus, you can,” Ramirez said. “If you think you can’t pass the five required CDL tests, you can. All it takes is a little time and commitment.”

