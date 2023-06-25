At Baraboo High School’s graduation ceremony earlier this month, Glenn Bildsten gave a welcome speech. It was his last. The Baraboo High School Principal retired at the end of the school year.

“I am so privileged,” Bildsten said to the graduating class of 187 students, “for having had the opportunity to watch all of you grow and mature and for serving as your principal.”

Baraboo School District seeks community input on strategic plan The Baraboo School District is asking for community input on their 2023-26 Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators. There will be a input session on June 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Baraboo High School.

He was the school’s principal for the past ten years. He has seen a lot of students grow and mature during his tenure while he, himself, grew as the school’s principal.

Free breakfast and lunch offered to children at many locations this summer With school out for the summer, area communities are offering free breakfasts and lunches to children in need.

“Every day,” Bildsten said of his decade-long tenure, “I was wowed by the amazing students and staff that I was privileged to be around.” He continued, “I am forever impressed with all the positive activities and teaching and learning that occurs in our school every day.”

His days in education have been many. The 59-year-old had 36 years in the education field. He started his career teaching and coaching for 13 years in the Medford School District. He then was principal of Baraboo’s East Elementary School for 11 years before transitioning to Baraboo High School as their principal.

“What he brought to our school was a force of positivity that could be felt by students, staff, parents, and whoever else interacted with him,” said Brian Visger, the high school’s Associate Principal, a role he’s had for seven years. “I hope that he has taken with him a great sense of accomplishment.”

Bildsten is proud. “I have a lot of T-Bird pride and will have many positive memories from my time as an educator.”

He is pleased with the alternative pathways to graduation that have been put in place for students during his time at the school. He is also proud of how the staff worked to implement standards-based grading at Baraboo High School. Additionally, he took note of the implementation of the Senior Exit Interview Portfolio process, and the good work done with the structural renovations of the high school campus itself.

“I greatly appreciate all the support our community provides our schools,” Bildsten said. “Baraboo is a great place to live, for sure.”

Surely, the students, all growing and maturing in the halls of Baraboo High School, agrees.

GALLERY - 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation