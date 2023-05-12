Retired Brigadier General Robyn Blader will be the speaker at Beaver Dam’s Memorial Day ceremony.

The Memorial Day service will be held at Veterans Memorial Park starting at 10:15 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery on Hwy 33/151.

Blader was the Assistant Adjutant General for Readiness and Training for the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In this capacity, she assisted the Adjutant General and Deputy Adjutant General in sustaining and growing the organizational readiness of the 7,500 Soldiers of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, in the effort to maintain the defense of the nation and the state of Wisconsin.

She ensured mission accomplishment through the enforcement of legal and ethical practices core to the organization’s values, through strategic alignment of readiness metrics, and continuous improvement of our key organizational process that supported the training and readiness of all Wisconsin Army National Guard units.

Blader received her Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commission in 1991 as a second lieutenant, Military Police branch, at UW-Oshkosh. Prior to receiving her commission, she served as an enlisted member of the 410th Signal Company, Junction City, Wisconsin. She joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1991.

Blader’s military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, as well as other federal and state awards.

