Waupun will officially suspend its community garden for one year as it looks for an alternative location.

The decision was finalized at the city’s Tuesday night council meeting, after the council received criticism from both garden enthusiasts and neighbors of this year’s proposed location regarding how the selection of a vacant city lot was made.

The city first heard from several neighbors of the E. Brown Street and Welch Street property last week, stating that they had issues with a public amenity being placed in what they viewed to be a private space. Some residents touched on property values, lack of parking and worry about strangers near their properties.

Everyone present expressed that they ultimately weren’t included in the process and were largely unaware that the garden was going to be placed alongside their houses.

“We don’t have the people, the budget or the time to send letters to everyone on every issue,” Mayor Rohn Bishop responded. “I don’t mind moving it, but I want to make sure that everyone in the city knows I think (staff and committee members) did a really nice job of researching this and selecting that site.”

Waupun’s community garden used to be located at the corner of Beaverdam Street and Grace Street by the former Waupun Christian Grade School. The city purchased the land to build its new senior center on, so in 2019, the garden relocated next to the truck stop on State Road 26.

Due to developments and land sales, the garden was forced to relocate once again in 2021 to Moorman Street along the railroad track by the old Moorman factory. Soil conditions were not great, and gardeners struggled to grow crops. Safety was also a concern since the plots were located on the outskirts of the city.

The Board of Public Works approved a relocation to the Welch Street site unanimously in March.

“I read all the stuff on Facebook and it makes my heart really sad,” said Terri Respalje, who runs the Waupun Food Pantry and community garden. “It’s not like murderers are going to go plant a garden. A drug dealer is not going to go plant a garden. He’s got better things going on, so to speak.”

Currently, the garden has six plots reserved for this year with a group of sisters sharing one spot. Respalje said that two have withdrawn due to concerns for the drama that has unfolded in the last week.

She clarified that the garden needs to move from its previous place on Moorman Drive but shouldn’t go to Welch Street since gardeners won’t feel welcome there. They could wait a year while the city finds a more hospitable location, Respalje reasoned.

“It just makes me really sad to think that in this time of history, where the whole world is crazy and nobody can trust anyone,” she added.

“If that’s your recommendation, it would carry a lot of weight with this board. If that’s what you want to do, we can strongly consider that,” Bishop answered.

After some discussion, the council sided with the neighbors’ and Respalje’s recommendation to wait and reevaluate. Several alternative locations were suggested by residents that either weren’t owned by Waupun or would require extensive work.

A new location will be selected next year.

“It’s not that this is a bad place or location. It’s just that they don’t want the garden there,” District 1 Alder Jason Westphal said. “And the last thing I’d want to do is put the garden somewhere with all intentions of moving it next year.”

