JUNEAU — Clearview administrators are working on a plan to expand the behavioral health services wing in order to provide additional space for those in need of the facility’s services.

Last week, the Dodge County Health Facilities Committee approved Angus-Young Architects, who have worked on similar projects, to study and provide cost estimates to expand Clearview’s behavioral health program.

Clearview Executive Director Ed Somers said that seven to nine proposals were received by the county for the project. That number was narrowed down to three prior to the decision to choose Angus-Young Architects for the project.

Somers said that the first meeting with the architects will be on May 8, after which he will have a better idea of the design and pricing for the project. He hopes the work will be completed in 2024, adding “we are hoping to do the project without borrowing.”

Clearview offers nursing and rehabilitation services as well as assisted living, a brain injury center, intellectual disabilities services and behavioral health services. The fourth floor of the building has two locked and two unlocked units for the behavioral health services.

Somers said that the facility was having staffing issues but is sponsoring international employees and training them as certified nursing assistants.

“We’ve turned away more calls than we have accepted,” Somers said. “There is such a need for behavioral health.”

Clearview’s Director of Social Services Alyssa Gahlman said the unit gets referrals for services and is a “step down” service, a safe place to go when being discharged from places like Mendota and Winnebago Mental Health Facilities. The facility promotes person-centered care to treat patients while working toward maintaining the person’s dignity.

In addition, there is a step down opportunity for those who are able to move out of the more secure options into a CBRF (Community Based Residential Facility) setting and hopefully being discharged in order to return home, Gahlman said.

Somers said that the facility takes referrals from around the state but is having issues with space for people from Dodge County in need of the services as well.

The patients who use the program, who range from young adults to the elderly, do not fit in well with the traditional nursing home facilities, Somers said. The behavioral unit allows nursing staff to provide care around the clock while providing other services including mental health and therapy.

“It is a challenging field but it can be very rewarding, Gahlman said.

GALLERY: Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office/Beaver Dam Police Charity Softball Game