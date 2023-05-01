WAUPUN – A rural Waupun barn, which was used for storage, was destroyed after a fire swept through the structure on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Waupun Fire Department, Waupun fire crews responded to W6991 Oakwood Road for the report of a barn on fire at 1:10 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible coming from the 120-foot-by-40-foot barn.

Fire crews initiated a defensive attack while protecting exposures to the east and west of the barn. The roof collapsed over three-fourths of the structure, which hampered suppression efforts around 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews were on scene for 3½ hours before the fire was extinguished. No animals were in the barn as it was largely used for storage.

The barn and contents inside were a complete loss with no initial damage estimates at this time. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. The Waupun Fire Department, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The following departments assisted:

Alto, Beaver Dam, Brandon-Fairwater, Brownsville, Burnett, City of Fond du Lac, Cambria, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Lamartine, Markesan, Oakfield, Randolph, Ripon, Town of Fond du Lac, a Rapid Intervention Team from Calumet, Mt. Calvary, and St. Cloud, Lifestar Ambulance and Alliant Energy. Assistance was also given by Fond du Lac and Dodge County Dispatch Centers.

