There’s an orphanage in the Philippines. It’s high atop a mountain. It looks out over the sea below. Most of the residents there had never seen an American before, much less a Navy man playing piano in a band.

The crowds were enthralled with the music, abuzz, warmly appreciative of the music and eager to make connections with the musicians. While the Navy man was playing piano, there were Seabees painting a church nearby. While they were playing tunes, like he had proudly done for years, there was a basketball court being built for the locals to enjoy. There were veterinarians giving vaccines to the animals in the area. There was medical staff nearby, hearing the music the Navy man was playing, while providing medical support for those in need.

It was a powerful memory, part of the Pacific Partnership program, for the Navy man, because it connected him to that community, thousands of miles away from his own community, the one in Sauk City.

Senior Chief Musician Justin Cody joined the Navy Band in 2008. The 42-year-old, now residing in Owings, Maryland, is United Leader of the Cruisers Popular Music Group, a nine-member popular music group that is part of the larger United States Navy Band.

That larger band is large, indeed. The United States Navy Band is comprised of 11 bands stationed around the world, comprising over 600 musicians that are full-time active-duty sailors and are employed as professional musicians as a way to support themselves and their families.

Cody’s family is rooted in Sauk City.

“I grew up there and was a very active musician in the community,” Cody said. “Just about everybody knows my name there.”

His brother, Jonathan Cody, is a chiropractor in Prairie du Sac.

Justin Cody played at the local coffee shop, Cup of Joy, at the age of 16. He soon began playing up in the Wisconsin Dells at places like Chula Vista Resort and Black Bart’s Buffet. All the while, attending high school, there wasn’t a music program he didn’t have his hand in, from show choir to marching band; choir to drama programs.

“There was something about using music as a means of great expression that was, and is, so magical to me,” Cody said.

He began piano lessons at the age of 7. By the age of 12 he was composing and performing solo concerts locally. At 15 he was commissioned to compose a piece for the vocal jazz group, Five by Design, and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. And, still a teen, he began studying at Interlochen Arts Camp.

“I was the kid,” he said, “who didn’t have to be told to practice. Rather, I’d have to be told that it was time to stop and go to bed.”

He remembers show choir performances in Sauk City. Particularly, the time he was cast as King Herod in a show choir production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The role, he knew, was more flamboyant that, at the time, was considered the norm. But, he knew deep down that serving the art and the story, over the stigmas and reservations, was the right thing to do.

“Progress doesn’t happen if artists don’t take risks,” Cody said.

The risk paid off. The production was a success.

“It is my hope that it somehow paved the way for future generations to believe in themselves and listen to their hearts,” he said.

Cody’s heart continued to beat for music. He attended West Virginia University, earning a bachelor's degree in music in 2003.

He then enlisted in the United States Navy.

“I decided that playing music and travelling the world would be great.”

The great wide world he has now seen, while doing what he loves. A military musician now for 19 years, he’s played from Indonesia to Constitution Hall.

When he’s not playing Navy tunes, he’s creating his own. Cody just finished recording an album of original piano pieces titled “Vishudda.” The release date has yet to be announced.

“It’s a set of pieces,” Cody said, “that I composed on a personal journey of finding my own voice and musical language that feels like home to me.”

Home is Owings, Maryland. Home is a Navy vessel. Home is performing at an orphanage in the Philippines. Home is Sauk Prairie. Home, for Cody, is the music always beating inside his ever-growing heart.

